Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the December 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CGIFF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 4,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGIFF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.