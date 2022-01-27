Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.50.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.32. The company had a trading volume of 395,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,556. The stock has a market capitalization of C$760.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.19.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

