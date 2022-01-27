Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Announces Earnings Results

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

CHMG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $216.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.05. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemung Financial stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Chemung Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

