Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,383,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,135.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

