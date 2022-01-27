Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSSE shares. cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares during the period. Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 EPS for the current year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

