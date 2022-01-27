Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

