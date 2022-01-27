China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHCJY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240. China CITIC Bank has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $10.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

