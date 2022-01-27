China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHCJY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240. China CITIC Bank has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $10.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.
About China CITIC Bank
