China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of CGHLY traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777. China Gas has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $109.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

