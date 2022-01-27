China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 17,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.54. 5,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,180. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $66.26.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

