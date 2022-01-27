China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 17,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.54. 5,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,180. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $66.26.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

