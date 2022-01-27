China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Up 1,033.3% in January

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,033.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China National Building Material from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

CBUMY remained flat at $$66.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. China National Building Material has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $82.54.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

