China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, an increase of 1,442.7% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 41,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

