China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CRHKY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.04. 5,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

