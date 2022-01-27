Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.17

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 42577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
Several research firms have recently commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 1,261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 90,313 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
