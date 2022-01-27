Chiron Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chiron Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,345 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $507.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $241.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $585.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

