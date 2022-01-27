Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $16.14 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,143,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 2.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.10 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

