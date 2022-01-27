Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.11.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:CHRRF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

