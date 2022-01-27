Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Cut to C$4.30

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CHRRF stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.32.
About Chorus Aviation
