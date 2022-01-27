Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Cut to C$4.30

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CHRRF stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

