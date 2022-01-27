Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$4.30 at National Bankshares

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHR. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.40 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.22.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$5.34. The stock has a market cap of C$616.45 million and a P/E ratio of -25.11.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$251.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

