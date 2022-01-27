Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJEWY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.02. 282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,599. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2323 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CJEWY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

