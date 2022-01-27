Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $181.50

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $181.50 and last traded at $185.74, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.13 and its 200 day moving average is $195.66.

About Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

