Christopher A. Wright Sells 1,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $13,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LBRT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 29,337 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 306.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.