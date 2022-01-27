CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.41 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 39,674 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 16,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get CHS alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.