Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 1,328.1% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 221,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

