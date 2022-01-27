Churchill China (LON:CHH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,764.69

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,764.69 ($23.81) and traded as low as GBX 1,570 ($21.18). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,635 ($22.06), with a volume of 10,354 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £180.23 million and a P/E ratio of 194.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,738.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,764.69.

Churchill China Company Profile (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

