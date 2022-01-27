Cigna (CI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.68 per share for the quarter. Cigna has set its FY 2021 guidance at $20.350-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance at $20.35 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CI stock opened at $234.02 on Thursday. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

