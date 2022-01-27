CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) Short Interest Update

CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CIIGU stock remained flat at $$10.20 during trading on Thursday. 1,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.26. CIIG Capital Partners II has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIIGU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.