Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Announces Earnings Results

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,615. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. Cimpress has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

