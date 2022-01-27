Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 8.3%

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 13,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 695,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 140,653 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,148,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.

Cipher Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

