Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 8.3%

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 13,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 695,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Cipher Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFR)
Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.