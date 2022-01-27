CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.35 Million

Analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce sales of $207.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.80 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $208.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $769.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CIR stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $536.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

