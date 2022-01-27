Citigroup Boosts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $119.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

KMB stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.38. 8,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

