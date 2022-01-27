Citigroup (C) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Citigroup (NYSE: C) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $114.00.

1/18/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $85.00.

1/6/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.50 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Citigroup had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/15/2021 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.25 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

C opened at $64.75 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

