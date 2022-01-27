Citigroup (C) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Citigroup (NYSE: C) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/24/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $114.00.
- 1/18/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $85.00.
- 1/6/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.50 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2021 – Citigroup had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 12/15/2021 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.25 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
C opened at $64.75 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
