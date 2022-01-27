Citigroup Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $138.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.