Citigroup Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $138.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.
Shares of EW stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
