Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,984 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter.

ROLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $180.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day moving average of $214.58. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

