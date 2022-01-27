Citigroup Inc. Acquires 40,125 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.43% of Genesis Energy worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Genesis Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.52.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEL shares. Capital One Financial lowered Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

