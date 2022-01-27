Citigroup Inc. Buys 198,879 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198,879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.36% of Redwood Trust worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $336,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

