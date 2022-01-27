Citigroup Inc. Buys 48,056 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Olin worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Olin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Olin by 93.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 33,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

