Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,084 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Alarm.com worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,129 shares of company stock worth $7,665,514. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

