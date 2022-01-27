Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,241 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $34,175,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,952.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,797,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

