Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.47% of Varex Imaging worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

