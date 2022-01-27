Citigroup Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $128,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $97.87 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $89.97 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

