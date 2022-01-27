Citigroup Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,695 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 53,121 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of NOV worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 20.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in NOV by 57.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NOV by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 104,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NOV by 28.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 589,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NOV by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.23. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

