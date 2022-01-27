Citigroup Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LEG opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

