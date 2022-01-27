Citigroup Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SITE Centers worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.65.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

