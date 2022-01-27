Citigroup Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.30% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 93,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 34,777 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

