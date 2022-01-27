Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Perrigo worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Perrigo by 40.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 13.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 311,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.71. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

