Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 158,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.31% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.87. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $36,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $37,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

