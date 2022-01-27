Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,175 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

