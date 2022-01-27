Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,325 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vir Biotechnology worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VIR. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

VIR stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,728 shares of company stock worth $25,720,379. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.