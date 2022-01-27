Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 1,519.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of GreenSky worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GreenSky by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,975,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2,693.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,750 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 in the last ninety days. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GSKY opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

