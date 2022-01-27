Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI opened at $169.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.30 and a 12 month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

